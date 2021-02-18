Lawyers for the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition this morning asked the Supreme Court to extend proceedings for it to start at 11:30am.

In a letter dated Thursday, February 18, 2021, signed by Tony Lithur, a member of the legal team of the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama, addressed to the Chief Justice, the lawyers said the move was to allow the Lead Counsel, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata “reasonable time to factor” affidavits by the respondents opposing the application for a review.

Below is a copy of the letter:

“I received a call from the Registrar of the Court close to midnight, notifying me of Respondents’ filed affidavits opposing Petitioner’s application for review, soft copies of which he had sent to my email at 11:13pm. I forwarded the processes to the Lead Counsel (Tsatsu Tsikata) for the Petitioner at 11:30 pm.

“In order to allow Lead Counsel for Petitioner reasonable time to factor the said affidavits into his arguments in support o the application for review, I would respectfully request that this morning’s proceedings be commenced at 11:30 instead of the scheduled 9:30am.

“I count on your kind consideration of our request.”