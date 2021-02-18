In the absence of classroom blocks to enhance quality education, pupils of Kechiebi Asuogya M/A basic school have teamed up to erect structures.

The school, situated in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, has since being demolished by a rainstorm, been left with nothing to call a classroom.

A visit to the school by Adom News’ Obrempongba Kwame revealed that teachers and pupils were using part of their lesson hours to construct their makeshift classroom.

The primary one to three pupils gathered sticks and other materials to put up a structure for learning.

It was also observed that the school lacks textbooks, desks, computers and science laboratories, teachers common room, and other teaching and learning materials.

A teacher, who was spotted helping the pupils, Augustine Amenvenyo, also added to the head teacher’s clarion call to the government for infrastructure.

Headteacher of the school, Benjamin Alhassan, adding his voice confessed that the unfavorable environment in which the pupils study has seriously affected their academic work.

ALSO

He lamented that the situation is disadvantageous to the pupils who often get distracted by passerby and external events during lessons.

The school authorities are, therefore, appealing to the authorities and well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid.

Video below: