One person is in critical condition after armed robbers invaded Yeji township Monday night.

The robbers attacked a mobile money vendor and corn mill operator at Fante Kora, a suburb of the township.

The Mobile Money robbery, which happened around 7:40 pm and lasted for 10 minutes, saw none of the victims hurt as they cooperated with the said robbers.

The men, numbering six, are said to have shot sporadically while fleeing the scene with thousands of cedis and phones.

Consequently, a nearby corn mill operator, who was fleeing the scene, was shot in the process.

Despite surviving the many gunshots, the operator is currently fighting for his life at the Mathias Hospital

Yeji District Police Commander, DPS Eric Awiadem, disclosed that his team trailed the robbers after they were alerted of the crime.

It was then they were informed the armed men had robbed another tricycle rider they had chattered to transport them to another district at Yeji.

The robbers are, however, on the run.