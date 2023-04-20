It was a pleasure for Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey constituency, Dr Zanetor Rawlings, to meet legendary Jamaican star, Gramps Morgan.

Gramps, who touched down in Ghana on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, is already meeting stakeholders of the Pan-African movement.

In a post Dr Rawlings made on her official Facebook platform, she said they met in Accra. She shared a photo of them sharing a hug.

The politician said she is particularly excited for his visit because it is an indication the Pan-African dream is manifesting in an authentic way.

The conversation of Pan-Africanism, especially the political and cultural aspect is a dear one to her.

In recent times she has met with Grammy nominee Rocky Dawuni and Okyeame Kwame.