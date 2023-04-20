The Dancehall flavour diffused into the atmosphere of the Kotoka International Airport when Jamaican Reggae star, Gramps Morgan touched down into Ghana.

Gramps was ushered into the country with a beautiful display by cultural troupes with a touch of northern choreography kind courtesy his host, Shatta Wale.

Gramps’ presence in Ghana is ahead of a rumored music video to be shot with Shatta Wale who was featured on the Jamaican artiste’s The Homeland Album.

The album showcases a range of sounds from across the continent, including Bongo Flava, Amapiano, Afrobeat, among others.

The album, since it’s launch, has been uniting Gramps with his colleagues from West Africa. His first stop in the continent was Uganda where he held a private album listening.

Next on his list is Ghana, which promises to be interesting as self-acclaimed millionaire Shatta Wale is doing the hosting.

At the airport to announce his arrival, Shatta Wale was in high spirits as he led the Grammys award winner through a crowd of elated fans.

Watch video below: