The Director of Communications for Bawumia’s Campaign, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, has called out former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent remarks concerning the educational sector.

Mr. Aboagye disclosing the accomplishments of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in recent years, said their achievements surpass those of previous administrations.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, April 9, Mr. Aboagye took exception to Mahama’s remarks, stressing the NPP government’s successes, such as the distribution of tablets to senior high school students.

He noted that despite the skepticism from the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the distribution has commenced as promised.

Mr. Aboagye therefore expressed disappointment in Mahama’s apparent resentment towards the policy and its beneficiaries.

“The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party announced that we, the New Patriotic Party, were going to distribute tablets to students of senior high schools in this country. The NDC in their usual impossibility character and posture came out to radicalise this announcement, hoping it will never come to reality.”

“But on the heels of our hard-working Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the policy was launched, and distribution, as we speak, has started. Isn’t it unfortunate that the former president and the NDC, within the full-blown hypocritical parades, came to display their bitterness towards a policy and especially its beneficiaries who are all Ghanaians of this country?”

“The incompetent former president, after promising to roll out and distribute tablets across this country and failing to implement this promise, comes to question the priority of the government to do the exact thing that he promised some 7 years ago and could not deliver.”

The National Youth Organizer of NPP, Salam Mustapha, also criticized Mahama’s proposal to separate the Ministry of Youth from sports.

Mr. Mustapha argued that this would not solve the issue of youth unemployment and showed a lack of understanding of the complexities of the problem.

He questioned Mahama’s intentions, given his previous promise to reduce the number of ministries.

“His proposed solution to youth unemployment by decoupling the Ministry of Youth and Sports is not only misguided, but it also highlights his lack of understanding of the complexities of the issue. For the avoidance of doubt, sports is one of the means to develop young people, just like creative art.”

“How then can you take away the very critical vehicle to the Ministry and claim to be solving the problem? Is it the same John Mahama who is promising to reduce the number of ministries now promising to create more?”

