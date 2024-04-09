The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has opened nominations for parliamentary primaries in two constituencies ahead of the December 7 elections.

The constituencies are Akan and La Dadekotopon constituencies.

This was contained in a statement signed by General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong after the party’s National Executive Committee meeting on April 9, 2024.

This decision comes after the resignation of Dr. Joseph Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio in the La Dadekotopon constituency and the unfortunate passing of Ambassador Rashid Bawa in the Akan constituency.

Mr. Kodua Frimpong said the party would promptly release guidelines for the primaries in these constituencies.

