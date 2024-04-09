The Asokwa Circuit Court in Kumasi has sentenced three persons who mastered the craft of robbing tricycles to 60 years imprisonment between them.

A 25-year-old cobbler, Francis Anisapo, was jailed for 25-years, Clinton Yeboah, 24-year-old mason, and their 18-year old accomplice, Ahiave David, a security officer, were slapped with 20 and 15 years respectively.

The court, presided over by Her Honour Vida Achiaa Yeboah, found the three guilty and convicted them for robbery, causing harm, and conspiracy to commit crime.

A 4th accomplice, identified only as Moses, is at large.

Francis Aniasapo before Tuesday’s conviction, had already been convicted and sentenced to 20-years imprisonment in hard labor by the Asokwa Circuit Court on February 4, 2024 for robbery, using the same modus operandi.

A tricycle rider, Nazif Ibrahim, was attacked at knifepoint on JanQuary 31, 2024, by the accused, who first feigned to hire his services from Asafo to a spot near the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The prosecution told the court Moses, who is at large, and Clinton had laid ambush when Francis and David arrived at the spot.

In the accused person’s attempt to pay the rider, Clinton and Moses joined Francis and David, making four.

The accused persons then demanded the ignition keys to the tricycle, but the complainant resisted, and in the process, Francis used a jack knife to slash the complainant’s left palm.

The prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori, told the court that the complainant then became weak and left the ignition keys to the tricycle for the accused.

A complaint was later lodged with the Asokwa Police, and on March 15 and 16, 2024, the accused persons were arrested from their hideouts.

The accused persons, in their caution statement to the police, admitted the offence and mentioned one Taller as the one they sold the tricycle to at a cost of GHC8,000.00.

They, however, could not lead the police to arrest the said Taller.

Based on a tip-off, police on March 18, 2024, at about 3:00 p.m. spotted a male adult riding the said tricycle at Akwatia Line, but the rider managed to escape.

The tricycle has since been impounded at the station as an exhibit.