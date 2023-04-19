Two scrap dealers who burgled an uncompleted house and stole electrical cables have been jailed for a total of 27 years in hard labour by the Asokwa Circuit Court.

Mohammed Hudu, 21, and Alhassan Abubakar, 22, raided the house at Sewua New Site, an outskirt of Kumasi, on April 13, 2023, and stole GH¢25,000 worth of electrical cables, police prosecutor, ASP Stephen Ofori said.

He told the court that the duo also damaged the burglar proof at the house’s window, which is worth GH¢600.

The prosecutor stated that the Sewua New Site housing project is owned by Benjamin Boateng, a pastor of Truth Faith Church International in Ahinsan, Kumasi, who is also the complainant in the case.

According to ASP Ofori, the convicts are scrap dealers and Aboabo Dagomba Line residents.

He said for some time now, the complainant has been experiencing a series of thefts at his stated location, and many attempts to alleviate the situation have proven ineffective.

On April 13, 2023, at approximately 10 a.m., the accused persons were apprehended along with two sacks of various sorts of electrical cables by the Asokwa police day patrol unit while on patrol.

During interrogation, the convicts agreed to stealing the aforementioned electrical lines from the complainant’s site.

The convicts brought police to the complainant’s construction site and demonstrated to them how they damaged some of the complainant’s windows and burglar-proof metals before gaining entry to the complainant’s ongoing house project.

ALSO READ:

Cable thief suffers burn injuries

Cable thief electrocuted

The convicts caused additional damage to the complainant’s home’s electrical system before fleeing with various sorts of electrical cords, the prosecutor added.

He stated that the offenders admitted to burgling the house and stealing the cables in their caution statements and were charged with them before the court.