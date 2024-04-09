The Director of Communications for Dr. Bawumia’s Campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has said that former President John Dramani Mahama’s continuous attack on the current Education system is because he is losing credibility.

According to him, it is apparent the former President has a sinister agenda against the beneficiaries of free SHS a reason he Is on an attack spree against the policy.

He questioned the rationale for the consistent attacks by John Mahama.

This Mr. Aboagye said Mr. Mahama is bitter because Ghanaians have now come to appreciate the fact that he has no credibility.

He made the comments at a press briefing by the campaign communications bureau.

Mr. Aboagye also questioned the sudden u-turn of the NDC’s flagbearer over the recent distribution of free tablets to students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

He wondered whether it was a ploy by Mr. Mahama to woo to students ahead of the December general elections.

Mr. Aboagye has therefore called on the former President to quit the deliberate attacks against the Free SHS policy .

