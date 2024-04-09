The Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee meeting, aimed to scrutinize cocoa road contracts and conduct a performance audit for the Roads Ministry, ended abruptly due to the absence of the minister.

The Public Accounts Committee convened today to audit cocoa road contracts and conduct a performance audit of the Ministry for Roads and Highways.

However, the meeting abruptly concluded with the chairman expressing misgivings over the absence of Road Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye.

Despite the Roads Ministry’s failure to appear with documents for the exercise, the meeting was intended to fully audit COCOBOD roads contracts.

The Minister of Roads and Highways was also expected to answer questions on other areas.

This development came on the heels of the Minority alleging corruption in the awarding of cocoa road contracts and demanding answers.

The Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and MP for Ketu North, Dr. James Klutse Avedzi, ended the meeting due to the failure to submit documents and the unwillingness to entertain Deputy Road Minister, Stephen Jalula.

ALSO READ:

Missing manhood: Multimedia staff nearly lynched [Watch]

EC sets dates for voters’ registration exercise, includes SALL