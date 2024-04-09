The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has urged members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to exert pressure on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to scrap certain nuisance taxes introduced by the current government.

During his address to GUTA members, Mr. Mahama stressed the urgency of the issue and called on Dr. Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to take immediate action rather than delaying until he is elected President.

In a previous speech outlining his presidential aspirations, Dr. Bawumia proposed plans to abolish various taxes, including the E-Levy, emissions tax, VAT on electricity, and the betting tax.

However, Mr. Mahama cautioned GUTA members against placing blind trust in these assurances, urging them instead to hold Dr. Bawumia accountable for his commitments.

“Tell Bawumia to eliminate the E-Levy and other taxes now, not later,” Mahama emphasized during the meeting.

