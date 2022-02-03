The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) has committed to collaborating with the Oti Regional Coordinating Council to reduce unemployment in the Region to the barest minimum in the shortest possible time and eventually end it entirely.

This, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua Frimpong, will be done through extensive development in agriculture with the Agency’s Regional Flagship programmes.

Another focus area will be the empowerment of individuals and cooperatives who want to learn a trade or skill and set up on their own.

The Chief Executive Officer was speaking at a ceremony to commission the YEA’s new ultra-modern office complex to serve as the Headquarters for the newly created Oti Region.

He said the new office will aid in bringing job opportunities closer to the teaming youth in the Oti Region, and his outfit will forge a closer relationship with the Regional Coordinating Council to implement the numerous modules and projects including the YEA Jobcentre, the Artisan Directory, Flagship Projects, Work Abroad Program, and the numerous Entrepreneurship support programmes.

The Regional Minister, Joshua Makobu, who prides himself as a former employee of the Agency, praised the Akufo-Addo government as a government that believes in the empowerment and development of people through all reasonable means, a reason for which he is a Regional Minister today.

He welcomed the innovative efforts of Mr Frimpong and his team and called for a deepened collaboration between the two outfits to create more opportunities for his people.



“As a Regional Minister, I wish to state my unflinching support for the job creation agenda of YEA which is perfectly in line with Government’s Industrialisation drive,” the Minister said.

Mr Makobu took the opportunity to urge participants to buy into the E-Levy proposal to allow the government to create more jobs as emulated by YEA.

The regional YEA director, David NKabunam, praised the government for the numerous infrastructural developments taking place across the region since its creation.

He was of the belief that the completion of the YEA office will motivate the youth in the area to take advantage of the job centre to seek better opportunities.

The Amankrado of Dambai, Nana Kwadwo Bunchu, expressed gratitude to the government for how Dambai, particularly, and the entire Region is rapidly seeing a face-lift since the region was created.

He called on the youth to take advantage and make good use of the YEA office.