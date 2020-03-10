Budding Ghanaian technology personnel, Ivy Barley has been appointed Programs Manager of American technology company, Microsoft.

Ivy, who is also the co-founder of Development in Vogue, an organization empowering women to take up opportunities in technology industry is an expert in coding.

Making her announcement on Twitter, she revealed she is optimistic about the opportunity to make bigger impact at Microsoft.

The tech expert currently holds an MPhil. in Mathematical Statistics and a Bachelor’s Degree in Actuarial Science

She is passionate about using technology to revolutionize Africa and beyond by providing training, mentorship and job placement for African women in tech.

Ivy Barley also won a $10,000 prize as one of the 10 finalists of the Kwese #GoGettaz competition organised in Kenya.