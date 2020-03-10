A Nigerian pastor identified as Mrs Veronica has revealed that men who sleep with her, get cured from their fertility problems.

The pastor who is the founder of Life of Faith and Prosperity Ministry based in Asaba, Delta State, made this known during church service last Sunday.

According to Mrs Veronica, her purpose on earth is to sleep with men and help them cure their fertility problems because her v*gina is anointed.

She went ahead to make this known on Facebook where she attached her contact number, urging men who have fertility problems to come and have s*x with her to be cured.

See post below: