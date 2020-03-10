It was all fun and excitement at the maiden edition of the ‘Miksi Soakings Party’ as old students of Adisadel college took home the bragging rights as winners of the 2020 ‘Miksi Soakings Competition’.

Hundreds of University of Ghana students thronged the forecourt of the Hilla Liman Hall to enjoy various high school delicacies (‘Gari soakings’, ‘Mashkey’ ‘Sh3mima’ etc) with the Miksi products under the event.

The event which forms part of activities marking the Hilla Liman Hall Week celebration was climaxed with an electrifying performance from Fameye.

This was coupled with fun-filled activities like karaoke sessions, video games competitions and football games among others.

Part of the event included an eating competition among old students of selected senior high schools.

Brand manager for Miksi, Magnus Dey, expressed his excitement about the event. “Am really excited about the turn out of the event especially this being the maiden event.

“We realised tertiary students student have a strong emotional attachment with their Senior High Schools so we decided to relive some of those moments through typical SHS delicacies hence this event,” Mr. Dey said.

Winners of the various event in the competition were presented with cash prizes and product from Miksi.

Miksi Soakings party is a brand-building event by Miksi to build a stronger affinity with its patrons through experiential activities of high entertainment values as well as preparation and consumption of senior high school delicacies.

The event will also feature competition from old students of selected senior high schools together with halls in the university.