The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has launched a project to empower 250,000 young people to access dignified and fulfilling jobs over the next four years.

With an investment of some GH¢660 million, the Business in Box (BizBox) project is expected to provide young entrepreneurs with essential tools, knowledge and support to start and expand their businesses.

The project, which is being implemented by the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA) and Mastercard Foundation, is scheduled to run till April 2027.

It would offer training in life skills, technical expertise, entrepreneurship and business development to promote growth and scalability.

Others are mentorship, access to markets, regulatory support, appropriate start-up kits and support across various sectors, including agriculture, agri-adjacent industries, tourism, the creative industry, building and construction, among other sectors.

Launching the project after a campaign in Accra yesterday, Dr Bawumia said that the project was a collaborative effort between the two implementing partners built on the success of a “Young Africa Works” initiative.

He said the Young Africa Works that was implemented between 2020 and 2022, made a substantial impact by opening doors and employment opportunities for approximately 94,000 young people in the country.

Dr Bawumia, therefore, said that the BizBox was to scale up and empower 250,000 individuals.

He said the project would support 125,000 youth with start-up kits, provide market access to 50,000 businesses and offer regulatory support to 40,000 businesses.

“The BizBox is more than a project, it symbolises hope and opportunities which encompass tools, knowledge and support to develop and grow successful businesses,” the Vice-President added.

He said the project would target the youth between 15 and 35 years, persons with disability (PWDs), vulnerable females, women business owners and female youth-led businesses.