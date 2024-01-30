The Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC) has literally scolded the Kokosohene, Nana Kwaku Duah, for dragging the name of the Manhyia Palace into partisan politics.

The Council said the impasse between him and the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako was purely a partisan issue and should not have been brought before the Kumasi Traditional Council for adjudication.

Consequently, the Council has directed him to choose between his chieftaincy role and partisan politics.

Directive

The Bantamahene, Baaffour Owusu Amankwatiah VI, gave the directive on Monday, January 29, 2024 when the council sat to deliberate on the complaint brought against the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by Nana Kwaku Duah.

Nana Kwaku Duah had alleged that Chairman Wontumi showed gross disrespect to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during the vetting process that preceded the Parliamentary primaries of the NPP.

He said during the vetting of the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, there was an argument between him and Wontumi where the latter [Wontumi] was alleged to have said he has no problem speaking on issues even before the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and he has his own kingdom in the region.

That, according the chief of Kokoso was a gross disrespect to the Asantehene and asked the council to deal with him.

Rebuttal

However, when Chairman Wontumi was called to plead his case, he denied disrespecting the golden stool and explained what he said. He said “NPP is his Kingdom in Ashanti Region and that at that vetting, the issues at stake were purely party issues.”

Chairman Wontumi said while on his way to attend a business meeting, he had a call from the party’s General Secretary wanting to know what really transpired.

He said he called Nana Kwaku Duah on conference call and explained that the issue has been resolved.

However, he said the Kokosohene was still insisting that he said that.

Chairman Wontumi said it was at that juncture that he invoked ‘Antoa’ deity on both himself and any other person who claimed he said what the chief was alleging.

He admitted to cursing the chief for misleading the council.

Concerns

Expressing their views, most the chiefs present at the meeting expressed concern about the involvement of chiefs in partisan politics which they said did not augur well for the chieftaincy institution and tarnishing its image.

Apart from the constitution frowning on it, they said it was in direct violation of Otumfuo’s directive to all chiefs not to indulge in partisan politics.

They believed that the Kokosohene should have ensured that the issue was dealt with at the party level and not brought before the Traditional Council.

Delegation

Chairman Wontumi was led to Manhyia Palace on Monday by the National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayensu Ntim, General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah and National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye.

Other members were the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, MP for Suame and Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and NPP National Treasurer, Dr Charles Dwamena.

There were some district chief Executives from the region who were present including some regional executives.

READ ALSO:

Wontumi denies denigrating Asantehene

NPP primaries: No winner declared in Yendi – EC