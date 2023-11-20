A woman has died at Begoro in the Eastern region after a fatal collision that occurred on Sunday around 6:00 pm.

It involved a Rhino vehicle with registration number GR 6413-19 and a tricycle marked M-22-GS 9357.

The woman only identified as Pat succumbed to fatal injuries after being run over by the Rhino vehicle.

The tricycle rider and another passenger sustained serious injuries and were swiftly transported to the hospital for medical attention.

Emergency Services, including NADMO, the Police Service, and the Ghana Fire Service, were promptly alerted and arrived at the scene to provide assistance and ensure the safety of those involved.

The remains of the deceased have been conveyed to the morgue for preservation.

