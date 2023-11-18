Many passengers have been injured in an accident at Jugboi, a community near Bamboi on the Bole-Bamboi Highway in the Bole district of the Savannah Region.

The accident which occurred on Saturday afternoon involved a sprinter bus with registration number BT 357-23.

Witnesses told Adom News the vehicle was travelling from Wa in the Upper West Region to Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

The cause of the accident is however yet to be established.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at the Bamboi Health Centre and Wenchi hospital respectively.