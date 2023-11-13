Four people have been reported dead with 12 others seriously injured in an accident at Akyem Koforidua in the Manso Akroso District of the Eastern region.

A Pontiac Vibe with registration number GG 3528-14 head-on collision with a Toyota Hiace with registration number GM 3150-13 on Sunday.

An eyewitness told Adom News a tyre of the Pontiac Vibe burst, causing the driver to lose control and collided with the Toyota Hiace

The Toyota Hiace which had 15 passengers onboard was traveling from Bantama, a suburb of Akim Akroso in Asene.

About 12 passengers sustained various degrees of injury, with one in critical condition.

One of the deceased which was the driver of Pontiac Vibe has been identified as Emmanuel Asiedu is the Branch Manager of South Birim Rural Bank at Akyem Achiase.

The victims were rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital for treatment with the dead bodies deposited at the mortuary of the same hospital.

ALSO READ: