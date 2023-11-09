Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) saved an individual involved in a road accident on the Nkawkaw bypass along the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

The GNFS promptly responded to a distress call they received, dispatching their personnel to the scene.

In a Facebook update posted on Wednesday, November 8, the GNFS reported that the accident involved a Renault tanker truck and a stationary Daewoo Truck.

“An accident involving two trucks, one loaded with assorted drinks and the other, a fuel tanker fully loaded with diesel, was reported to the Nkawkaw Fire Station through a telephone call at 0335 hours.”

“Upon arrival at the scene at 0349 hours, the crew observed that a Renault tanker truck had crashed into a stationary Daewoo Truck with the registration number AC 647 22 which was parked on the shoulder of the road and veered off the road into a nearby bush at the Nkawkaw bypass on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.”

The Ghana National Fire Service mentioned that, several individuals suffered injuries of varying severity.

“One occupant who is the mate was rescued by the gallant firefighters from the badly mangled Renault Fuel Tanker and sent to the Holy Family Hospital, including five others who had been rescued before the arrival of the crew. They all sustained varying degrees of injury,” the post added.