Former Nigeria captain, John Mikel Obi has opened up about why he chose to join Chelsea over Manchester United.

The midfielder was on the verge of joining the Red Devils having signed a pre-contract in 2005 to leave Norwegian side Lyn.

However, Mikel opted to move to Roman Abramovich-owned Chelsea despite holding a press conference and was seen wearing Manchester United home kit.

Mikel Obi signs for Chelsea

But it was Chelsea who had sent him to Lyn, and when they learnt he had seemingly joined United, they stepped in to seal a deal for the former midfielder in 2006.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner, explained that he wanted to join a side on the verge of making history, hence he went to the Blues.

“I wanted to go somewhere where I could help create history. If I went to United, I wouldn’t have been part of the team that won the Champions League first in London, we were the first team to win it in London,” he said.

“For me, it was about creating my own history because I know obviously United were the biggest club. It was really how I felt, I looked at both clubs and, you know, United had won so much.

“So, I needed to go somewhere where I could create history with the players. Back then as well they had the likes of Michael Essien, and Didier Drogba, African players going to Chelsea. For me, I looked at that and was like, oK, where am I going to feel more comfortable and where am I going to create my own history”.

Mikel made 372 appearances for the Blues across all competitions before departing in 2017.

During his time at Chelsea, he won two Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, one FA Community Shield, the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

