An accident involving a fire tender of the Agona Fire Station in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti region, has left six personnel injured.

The accident occurred on Friday morning while the crew were responding to an emergency call at Beposo.

They sustained varying degrees of injuries and are responding to treatment at the Salvation Army Hospital in Wiamoase near Agona.

The incident was confirmed in a statement issued by the Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO), DOIII Peter Addai.

The statement noted that, the Ashanti Regional Fire Commander, ACFO I Henry Fatai Giwah, has visited the affected personnel and has pledged support in ensuring their full recovery.

