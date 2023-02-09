A woman was arrested after her daughter wrote a story in her kindergarten class about her mother shooting at her father during a fight at home in Tennessee.

Kaydra Johnson, 28, was nabbed by deputies from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, February 6, and charged with four counts of reckless endangerment for allegedly firing the gun at their house while their four kids were inside.

Police said they learned of the domestic violence after a school counselor at Donelson Elementary tipped off the state’s Department of Children’s Services about potential abuse after the young girl penned a story for class about a fight between her parents that ended with gunshots.

The story paints a vivid picture of the dispute.

“Mother and father got into a fight. Mum told him to get out because he was smoking too much. Father hit mother in the eye. Mother said look what you’ve done?” the girl wrote.



“Mother got the gun from under the bed. I was in the living room, and my sisters and brother were in the room. Mother pulled the gun on father and shot three times. The bullets hit the wall. Mother told him to sleep in his car in the driveway and not to come back or she will shoot him again.”

When police arrived at Johnson’s home they found her locked out of her house while her 1-year-old and 4-year-old children were inside, police told WREG.



Police forced the garage door open and firefighters checked on the two children, who appeared to be fine after spending an hour and a half alone inside.



Deputies noted several bullet holes in the living room, bedroom and hallway walls.



Johnson confessed to firing at her husband at least twice but told police it was only after he entered the home without her permission and then punched her and hit her with a vacuum cleaner.

Police said she had a cut and bruising around her right eye.

Johnson said three of her children were on the couch and the fourth was in the bathroom when she fired the gun. Her husband was not injured. Two guns were seized from the home.



Two of her children were placed in custody with their grandmother and two others are with their aunt.