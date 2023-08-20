The Ghana Armed Forces has commenced investigations after a soldier shot himself dead in a suspected accidental incident.

The victim, Private (Pte) Bayou Roger, from the 5 Infantry Battalion, was part of a platoon from Southern Command performing duties at the Base Ammunition Depot (BAD) near Michel Camp.

The sad incident occurred on Saturday, 19 August 2023 at about 0750 hours at BAD.

Preliminary investigative report released by the Armed Forces indicated that the soldier was last seen sitting on his bed, waiting to relieve his colleague at a duty post at 0800 hours.

While at it, his rifle went off hitting him under his chin; killing him instantly.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital

mortuary.

A team from the Homicide Unit of Ghana Police (GBETSELE Police Station) is collaborating

with the Military Police to investigate the fatal incident.

GAF takes this opportunity to express its deepest condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends and loved ones of the deceased soldier.

