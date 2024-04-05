Deputy Education Minister, Rev Ntim Fordjour has questioned former President John Mahama about the people who advise him on educational issues.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, the Assin South Member of Parliament (MP) said he is sometimes surprised by certain comments by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer.

The Minister was reacting to Mr. Mahama’s claims that the government’s ‘1 student 1 laptop’ initiative under the Smart Education project is a mere ploy for voting-buying.

Addressing a student forum at the Wisconsin University in Accra, Mr. Mahama stated that the beneficiaries, primarily students within the voting demographic, are being targeted for electoral gain through the distribution of laptops.

However, the deputy Education Minister has rubbished the comments, stressing the initiative is an investment motivated by producing a critical mass of generation that possess critical skills to make a difference.

“I wonder who Mahama’s advisors are when it comes to the educational sector because he always makes flawed comments. Just look at his recent comment on free SHS and WASSCE.

“This initiative is never motivated by elections because we don’t ask the students their political affiliation in the distribution process,” he stated.

ALSO READ: