A young West Ham United fan is wishing Ghana suffers an early exit at the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for a quick return of Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old is expected to be named in Black Stars squad for the tournament that has been scheduled to kick off from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

However, Kudus might miss several games depending on Ghana’s performance in the competition.

The fan reflecting on the performance of the Ghana international after the Hammers’ 3-0 win against said “Let’s just hope that Ghana gets knocked out early so we can have him back.”

Mad love for 🇬🇭Mohammed Kudus but bruv wants Ghana out of the AFCON asap 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RbdchUDH6u — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) December 18, 2023

Kudus scored his first brace for the London-based club in their home win over the weekend.

Since his €40 million transfer from Ajax in August, Kudus has accumulated a total of nine goals in all competitions.

The former FC Nordsjaeland attacker will hope to keep his impressive performance intact when they travel to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup at Anfield on Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have been housed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The Black Stars of Ghana will first come up against Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024, then face Egypt at the same venue four days later and then Mozambique at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 22, 2024.

