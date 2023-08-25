Premier League side, West Ham United have agreed a deal to sign Mohammed Kudus from Ajax this summer.

The Hammers will pay €45m in a total package plus add-ons included plus a sell-on clause.

The 23-year-old will sign a five-year contract that includes the option for an additional sixth year.

The Ghana international will complete his mandatory medical on Saturday in London.

Kudus after scoring a hat trick against Ludogorets on Thursday night in the Europa League confirmed that was his last game for the Dutch side.

When asked if this marked his farewell to the Dutch club, Kudus replied, “Yes, I think so. But let’s see what happens in the next few days.

“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next few days,” he added.

Kudus went on to express his admiration for West Ham United, describing them as a “good club.”

Kudus, following his explosive performance for club and country was also chased by Arsenal and Chelsea.

Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion had reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month but the deal fell through.

Kudus scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season and has already scored four goals in his first three games this season.

The former FC Nordsjaelland attacker also scored twice for Ghana in a 3-2 win against South Korea in the group stages of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

He will become the second Ghanaian player to play for West Ham United. Andre Ayew was the first Ghanaian player to play for the London club.

READ ALSO