Ghana international, Mohammed Kudus has hinted at a potential exit from Ajax this summer.

The 23-year-old was superb against Bulgarian side, Ludogorets in the Europa League playoffs.

Kudus scored a hat trick as the Dutch side recorded a 4-1 win on Thursday.

However, the former FC Nordsjaelland star has been linked to Premier League side, West Ham United this summer.

When asked if this marked his farewell to the Dutch club, Kudus replied, “Yes, I think so. But let’s see what happens in the next few days.

“The talks are going on. We have to see if an agreement is reached in the next few days,” he added.

Kudus went on to express his admiration for West Ham United, describing them as a “good club.”

The impending move to West Ham United seems to be on the verge of completion, with the club reportedly reaching an agreement with Ajax.

Personal terms for the 23-year-old have already been negotiated, with plans for him to sign a five-year contract that includes the option for an additional sixth year.

Kudus was also chased by Arsenal and Chelsea following his explosive performance for club and country.

Additionally, Brighton & Hove Albion had reached a preliminary agreement to secure his services earlier this month.

Kudus, who has scored four goals in his first three games for Ajax scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

