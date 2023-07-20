The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has thrown its weight behind the Minority’s boycott in Parliament to protest against James Gyakye Quayson’s prosecution.

The party says it is fully behind the conduct of its NDC MPs and will continue to offer any support that will be needed in that regard.

Mr Gyamfi, speaking in an interview with Citi FM on Wednesday, July 19, said the party is not perturbed about its MPs losing their seats.

“These threats of MPs losing their seats, if they continue with the boycott, do not move us at all because what we are doing is in the interest of our constitution and democracy.

“We are mindful of all these legal issues, and you can rest assured that we will not get to that stage. But it is not for us to disclose our strategy relative to some of these issues,” he said.

Already, the Ningo-Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George, has stated that he and his colleagues are not scared of losing their seats due to their continuous boycott of parliamentary proceedings.

According to him, they are prepared to resist President Akufo-Addo’s persecution of their colleague Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

He said the conduct of President Akufo-Addo will make him the worse president in Ghana’s history.

“Akufo-Addo will go down in the history of this country as the worst president and most undemocratic person. And we must resist him at every turn if it means losing 137 seats in Parliament.

“They should declare the 137 seats vacant and let’s have a by-election. After all that will bring a lot of development to our 137 constituencies because that is their stalking,” he said.

The Minority has already boycotted the business of Parliament four times.

Members of the caucus disclosed their decision to boycott Parliamentary business on Mr Quayson’s trial days when he was sworn in on July 4.

They have carried through with the threats and their actions hindered parliamentary proceedings with the Speaker, Alban Bagbin, cautioning the Caucus that the action is against the Standing Orders of the House.

Mr Bagbin, thus, ruled that the Minority’s boycott of business activities without an official notification and approval from him amounts to a breach of the standing orders of the House which could lead to members of the group losing their seats.

But the NDC MPs insist their action will only be halted if the ongoing criminal case against its colleague, Mr Quayson is dropped.