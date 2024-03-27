Black Stars coach, Otto Addo has admitted a tough challenge of rebuilding the senior national team following his appointment.

In his first two games, Addo’s side recorded a 2-1 defeat against Nigeria before a 2-2 drawn game against Uganda all at the Stade de Marrakesh in Morroco in the March international window.

Addo’s appointment comes amidst the team’s recent struggles, including early exits from consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Addressing the team’s performance against Uganda on Tuesday evening, Addo stressed the importance of improving finishing under pressure and acknowledged the significant work required to elevate the team’s standards.

“Finishing must be better under pressure. It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of work but I have to say this is what I expected because…we were not good even before I came so it’s a process,” Addo remarked.

The Black Stars now focus on the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers where they will face Mali and the Central African Republic in June later this year, games Otto Addo must win to ensure Ghana’s chances of qualification.

With a determination to overcome recent challenges and improve the team’s performance, Addo aims to steer the Black Stars back on track for success.

