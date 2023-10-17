The Electoral Commission (EC) has reiterated that it will take action against guarantors who breached the law and guaranteed for more than 10 applicants in the just-ended limited voter registration exercise.

Despite not citing any figures, the EC said it believes some guarantors breached this law.

Briefing Ghanaians at its Let the Citizen Know series on Tuesday, the Deputy Commissioner in Charge of Operations, Samuel Tettey, stated that, the names of the offenders will be published in the national dailies soon.

Mr Tettey noted that, the commission is seeking advice from the Attorney General for such persons to be prosecuted.

“Guarantors who breached the law and perpetrated the act of guaranteeing for more than 10 applicants will not go unpunished,” he announced.

The guarantor system allows a registered voter permitted to guarantee for eligible voters who lack the necessary documentation.

Per the laws governing the voter registration process, they are not permitted to guarantee for more than 10 individuals.

But Mr Tettey has emphasised that although it is in the interest of the Commission to register all eligible voters, they “will not sit aloof to let go of offenders who flout its laws.”

The EC commenced the limited registration exercise on September 12 and ended on October 2, 2023.

