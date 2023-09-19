New Patriotic Party (NPP) Director of Election, Evans Nimako, has said the ongoing limited voter registration has brought a burden to the party.

According to him, the party has to spend a lot of money to secure its interest during the exercise.

“We have to deal with issues of attempts to register minors, foreigners, and several allegations from the NDC in particular. After the registration, we have to spend money and conduct a review with the Electoral Commission,” he said on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem.

That notwithstanding, Mr Nimako said the NPP will remain focused and support the EC to ensure a smooth and effective process, adding that no diversionary tactics from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will work.

This comes after the EC office at Tamale in the Northern region expressed grave concern over what it says are attempts by political parties to include unqualified voters in the register.

The Tamale Metro Director of the Commission, Bismark Nteh said despite discussions with political parties to discourage this illegal activity, it has proven to be unsuccessful.

