The Office of the Special Prosecutor has disclosed where its officers found monies hidden in former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah’s house during a search of her residences.

The latest court documents filed by the Office said on the basis of reports that huge sums of money had been stolen from her Ablemkpe residence, it conducted a search.

The July 24, 2023 search led to the discovery of cash sums of $590,000 and ¢2862,007, it said.

Further searches were conducted in two other residential properties of the sacked Minister in Cantonments and Tesano, all in Accra.

“The monies were craftily concealed in wraps, polythene bags, clothes, 32 envelopes, and were buried and secreted in obscure places in the residence, some with labels and descriptions,” the Office said.

This is the latest in an attempt by the Office to confirm the seizure of suspected tainted properties belonging to Madam Dapaah.

Not long ago, the OSP seized millions of cash from the former Minister and ordered the freezing of some bank accounts with over ¢40 million transactions.

An Accra High Court refused to confirm the seizures and freezing order and directed the OSP to return the amounts to Cecilia Dapaah.

The Special Prosecutor complied but is back in court seeking to get the seizure confirmed.

Exclusive copies of documents secured by JoyNews and filed in court by the Office of the Special Prosecutor reveal that the former Minister allegedly has millions of cedis which the OSP says she could not prove the source.

The filing also includes fresh allegations that an account belonging to the dead brother of the former Minister was still sending money to Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts.

Background

Two house helps working for Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour are facing charges at an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing monies and items worth millions of cedis from the couple’s residence at Abelemkpe in Accra.

The accused individuals, 18-year-old Patience Botwe and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei have been charged with conspiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing.

The alleged thefts occurred between July and October 2022.

During this period, the house helps allegedly stole personal effects belonging to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, including assorted clothes valued at GH¢95,000, handbags, perfumes, and jewellery worth $95,000.

Additionally, Ms Botwe is accused of stealing six pieces of Kente cloth worth GH¢90,000 and six sets of men’s suits valued at US$3,000, which belong to the minister’s husband.

Cecilia Dapaah has undeclared real estate business and she concealed transactions…

Cecilia Dapaah’s dead brother’s account still sending money to former Minister…

KNUST thrown in mourning as student passes on during childbirth