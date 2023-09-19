The latest court documents filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) reveal that a bank account belonging to the deceased brother of Cecilia Dapaah has been actively sending money to the former Sanitation Minister.

This is the latest in an attempt by the Office to confirm the seizure of suspected tainted properties belonging to Madam Dapaah.

Not long ago, the OSP seized millions of cash from the former Minister and ordered the freezing of some bank accounts with over ¢40 million transactions.

An Accra High Court refused to confirm the seizures and freezing order and directed the OSP to return the amounts to Cecilia Dapaah.

The Special Prosecutor complied but is back in court seeking to get the seizure confirmed.

Exclusive copies of documents secured by JoyNews and filed in court by the Office of the Special Prosecutor reveal that the former Minister allegedly has millions of cedis which the OSP says she could not prove the source.

The filing also includes fresh allegations that an account belonging to the dead brother of the former Minister was still sending money to Cecilia Dapaah’s accounts

“Analysis of the statements in the first respondent’s (Cecilia Dapaah) bank account revealed highly suspicious transactions involving the name of the first respondent’s deceased brother – Nana Akwasi Essan.

“The said Nana Akwasi Essan died in January 2022 and there is no record domiciled at the financial institutions of probate or letters of administration granted to personal representatives).

“Strangely, there are active transfers from the deceased person’s bank account to that of the first respondent’s account”, the filing alleges.

The OSP continue to allege that “as recently as September 19, 2022, and May 23, amounts of ¢10,450 and ¢11,280 respectively were transferred, supposedly by the deceased brother to the first respondent (Cecilia Dapaah).”

The High Court will hear the case on October 18, 2023, as the Special Prosecutor makes another attempt to have the seized amount of money and the freezing of the Bank accounts confirmed.