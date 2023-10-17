The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its commitment to ensure that the people who attacked Citi FM/Citi TV’s Akosua Otchere are arrested and punished appropriately.

During a visit to the management of Citi FM/Citi TV, the National Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi extended the party’s sincerest apology to Ms. Otchere and the station for the unfortunate attack at the party’s South La office during the vetting of parliamentary candidate aspirants for the Odododiodio constituency.

“We are here from the NDC’s headquarters, and we have been delegated by the leadership of the party to come and visit the managers of Citi TV and Citi FM to express our sincerest apologies to the station for the unfortunate incident that happened at our regional office sometime last week,” Gyamfi said.

“It is very unfortunate that Akosua Otchere, who has been covering a number of NDC events, got attacked. We have seen the extent of the injury she sustained, and we are praying and hoping for a speedy recovery. We are committed to providing some support to assist her medical treatment.

“But more importantly, we want to express our commitment to investigating this matter with the objective of apprehending the perpetrators and punishing them appropriately, both at the level of the party and the level of the state. We have officially reported the matter to the police, and the functional executive committee will be discussing the way forward on this matter.”

Sammy Gyamfi added that, the NDC is committed to empowering journalists to freely and fairly work to hold political leaders accountable.

“The NDC does not subscribe to violence at all. We are a peace-loving democratic party, and we believe in the role of the media in nation-building and in holding the leaders of this country accountable. Therefore, we would be the last people to endorse or support something like this,” he said.

