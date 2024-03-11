Nifahene of the Challa Traditional Area, Nana Subrom Amuesa II has called on the Oti Regional Minister designate, Daniel Machator, to be fair and firm in his attempt to broker peace among feuding factions in the area.

Three ethnic groups, Challa, Adele, and Atsodeh, have repeatedly clashed with each other in the Nkwanta area, resulting in the death of dozens of citizens.

Leaders of the three traditional areas were in Parliament to support the Oti Regional Minister designate, Daniel Machator during his vetting.

Speaking to Joy News after the vetting, the Nifahene of Challa says the Minister must demonstrate fairness if he wants to bring peace to the area.

