Board Chairman of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV, has criticised the attitude of some supporters of the club.

The Phobian fans have been vociferous in recent times due to the uninspiring performance of the playing body.

The fans recently chased out their former coach, Slavko Matic, at training grounds due to poor performance.

However, Togbe Afede XIV during a meeting with stakeholders expressed his disappointment in some actions of the supporters.

According to him, Hearts of Oak fans always preach negativity which does not help the club.

“Hearts of Oak is the only team whose supporters insult and preach negativity about the team with a section of the supporters rubbishing the Pobiman Project,” he said.

He also said the behaviour of the fans always makes it difficult for the club to attract sponsorship from the corporate world.

“The behaviour has made it difficult for us to attract sponsorships because people think we are always fighting,” he added.

Hearts of Oak after finishing 12th last season will hope to improve their performance in the upcoming season.

The Phobians will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with an away game against Real Tamale United (RTU) at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

