Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak, are close to appointing a North African as their new head coach ahead of the 2023/24 football season.

The Phobians are currently in search of a new head coach having worked with three different coaches last season.

Hearts of Oak started last season with Samuel Boadu but he was sacked midway through last season due to a poor start.

Boadu, who joined the Phobian Club from Medeama SC, was replaced by Slavko Matic on a two-year deal but the Serbian manager was chased out by the fans due to a poor run of results.

The then assistant coach, David Ocloo took over the club as the interim coach and finished at the 12th position with 46 points.

However, following the conclusion of the season, the club and David Ocloo mutually parted ways.

With the season set to get underway in September, Hearts of Oak are close to appointing a North African as their new head coach.

The new trainer is expected to be confirmed later this week. He is also expected to arrive in the country with a physical trainer.

Currently, Dutch trainer, Rene Hiddink, who is the technical director of the club is leading the team in pre-season.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak will begin their season with an away game against Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama Stadium.

Having struggled last season, Hearts of Oak will be hoping to improve their performance ahead of the new campaign.

