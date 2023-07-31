Hearts of Oak legend, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, says Board Members Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei are not more important than the Board that won the club the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Fans of the club have been crusading for the exit of the duo as they believe they are the reason for the downfall of Hearts in recent years.

The majority shareholder of Hearts of Oak, Togbe Afede XIV once said Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei are competent and responsible men who are doing exceptionally well for the club.

However, speaking on Adom FM, Amankwah Mireku said the fans have genuine reasons why the two board members should be dismissed by Togbe Afede XIV.

Yaw Amankwah Mireku

“For our father (Togbe Afede XIV) to say at a press conference that supporters don’t know how reliable Alhaji Akambi and Honourable Vincent Sowah Odotei are, it’s unfortunate,” he said.

“Does that mean the supporters don’t know what they are saying?” he questioned.

He also added that the fact that Hearts won the Premier League title and two FA Cups in a space of two seasons does not mean the two board members should be there forever.

“Harry Zakour, Nii Ayi Bonte, Ernest Thompson, Hashford Tetteh Oku and the likes of T.T Brothers won the CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup and the Super Cup. Where are they now?

“They (Alhaji Akambi and Honourable Vincent Sowah Odotei) have just won the league and 2 FA Cups. Are you more important than those who won the continental trophies?” he added.

Meanwhile, the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League campaign has been scheduled to kick off in September later this year.