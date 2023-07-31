Former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has called on the Board of Directors to cherish the views of supporters.

Hearts of Oak had a poor campaign last season as they finished 12th on the league log under three different coaches.

Supporters of the club have been clamouring for a change in leadership ahead of the new Ghana Premier League campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Kobby Stonne on Adom FM, the former centre-back revealed how supporters of the club played a major role when Hearts of Oak won the 2000 CAF Champions League and 2004 CAF Confederation Cup.

Yaw Amankwah Mireku

“On behalf of the 64 Battalion and the virgin cup squad, I would like to thank all supporters. The truth is that the playing body did their best in 2000 and 2004 but the supporters were exceptional. All of our achievements were due to the contributions of the supporters,” he said.

He added that Hearts of Oak supporters have been neglected these days and it is not the best practice.

“Football without supporters wouldn’t be interesting. It was evident during the COVID period. If you take away the players, the next important body are the supporters. It seems they are being neglected and that is not the best practice,” he added.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak have announced 1st batch of their new technical team led by Dutch trainer, Rene Hiddink.