The football action continues on DStv this week. DStv customers can plan their viewing entertainment, as the biggest sports broadcaster in Africa brings them round 16 of the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 13 and Wednesday 14 February 2024.

Tuesday’s action will feature a clash between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid, with the German hosts aiming to claim an upset first-leg win against the club which had traditionally dominated this tournament.

“The draw is always a happy event; it should never be normal. When Leipzig shows up, it’s always a special moment,” said sporting director Rouven Schroder. “We caught one of the absolute top favourites in Real Madrid.

“But we’re looking forward to it. The team is excited because getting ahead is an ambitious goal. The favourite is Real Madrid. But the 3:2 win in the home game last year showed that we can hurt them.

The same night will also see FC Copenhagen host tournament champions Manchester City at the Parken Stadium. The Citizens are naturally heavy favourites, but manager Pep Guardiola has warned against complacency.

“I know the quality they have. They don’t just play long balls up to the striker, they can play, and the courage to play. They have many things. I am surprised how many things they do so well,” said Guardiola.

“My expectations are more humble than the media who expect us to win. I am not this type of manager – never, ever. I have a lot of respect.”

One of Wednesday’s matches sees Lazio welcome Bayern Munich to the Stadio Olimpico in the Italian capital – with the visitors from Bavaria having enjoyed past successes on Italian soil.

“It’s an Italian team, who are always set up well tactically. We’ve already got positive experiences against Lazio,” said Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. “We go into the games as favourites but can’t underestimate them. I have very positive memories of the stadium. The fans in Italy are always very loud. Everyone’s looking forward to the matches. We’ll try to win both games.”

Finally, Paris Saint-Germain will hope to overcome the challenge offered by the slick and astute Real Sociedad: “It’s a great team with very good results, good players, and a very good coach. It will, of course, be difficult,” said PSG manager Luis Enrique.

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

UEFA Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Tuesday 13 February

22:00: FC Copenhagen v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: RB Leipzig v Real Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Wednesday 14 February

22:00: Paris Saint-Germain v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 1

22:00: Lazio v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2