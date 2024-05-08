Mats Hummels sees no reason why Borussia Dortmund cannot go on and win the Champions League following their hard-earned semi-final victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Black and Yellow are through to the final of Europe’s premier club competition for only the third time after sealing a 2-0 aggregate over the reigning Ligue 1 champions, who struck the woodwork six times across both legs.

After Niclas Fullkrug settled last week’s first leg at Signal Iduna Park, Hummels’ second-half header was the difference in the return at Parc des Princes, where Edin Terzic’s side produced another defensive masterclass as they claimed their sixth clean sheet in this season’s competition.

Dortmund, who lifted the trophy 27 years ago, will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final at Wembley on June 1, and Hummels is confident he and his team-mates can go all the way.

“I’ve scored far too few Champions League goals in my career, just five,” he told DAZN via Uefa.com. “Now is a good time to add to that number.

“Since the second match of the group stage, we’ve believed that we could prevail in every game – and I don’t see why we shouldn’t win at Wembley now.

“We remained active today and were able to take so much pace out of the game and atmosphere out of the stadium. That was our recipe for success today.”

Hummels was part of the Dortmund side beaten 2-1 by Bayern in their most recent Champions League final appearance in 2013, along with Marco Reus.

The veteran midfielder announced last week that he would be leaving the club at the end of this season, and is thrilled to have one more crack at landing the biggest trophy in European club football.

“[It is] indescribable,” he told DAZN. “After more than 10 years, I am in the final with Borussia again. Ousmane [Dembele] and Achraf [Hakimi] brought a tremendous amount of pace, and we suffered a lot.

“How we won the game, no-one will ask tomorrow. Shots against the post won’t matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund are in the final again. Nobody expected this. It’s just incredible.”

Meanwhile Terzic, who saw his side surrender the Bundesliga title on the final day of last season, saluted the strides his players have made as the competition has progressed.

“Before the first game against PSV [in the round of 16], we talked for the first time about how short the journey to London could be,” he said. “Back then, many were still puzzled. Last season, we lost the championship at home on the last matchday.

“I’m happy that we can now give something back to the fans. We’ve grown with every game and eventually realised that we could be the team that surprises everyone in the end. Now, I’m very happy to be in the final with my team.”