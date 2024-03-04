The New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Trobu constituency, Gloria Owusu has officially been unveiled at a Thanksgiving rally on Saturday.

The event which was attended by hundreds of enthusiastic party members came together to show their support for the NPP and its candidate.

Speaking at the rally, Madam Owusu highlighted the achievements of the NPP government and outlined the party’s vision for the future.

She stressed the importance of unity within the party and called on all members to work together to ensure a resounding victory in 2024.

“This is a new beginning for our party and our country. We must be united in our efforts to make Ghana a better place for all, we will work towards achieving 100,000 votes for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Gloria Owusu in Trobu Constituency,” she said.

Madam Owusu also took the opportunity to thank the people of the Trobu constituency for their continued support.

The event had major Party big wigs and opinion leaders in attendance as well as the Chief of Aladjo, Nii Armah Adjor II.

Some Party members who were in attendance were the Director General for SIGA and Former National General Secretary of the Party, John Boadu, the regional executives, constituency executives, and other major stakeholders in the constituency.

