Nigerian music sensation Tiwa Savage and her son, Jamil Balogun, have sparked a wave of reactions on social media.

This follows a video where Jamil candidly addresses his feelings about people admiring his mother.

Jamil, who garnered attention for nearly bringing his mother to tears on Valentine’s Day, opened up about his emotions regarding the numerous admirers his mother attracts.

In a trending video, Jamil is seen seated with his celebrity mother in a moving car, expressing his thoughts on how he deals with the fact that many people have crushes on her.

The young boy shared how he once pondered on the idea of people crushing on his mom and how he has come to terms with it after his friends reassured him that it’s natural given her status.

Reflecting on his feelings, Jamil remarked, “One night, I asked myself, ‘What would I do if my mommy had a crush?’ And my friends would respond, ‘Of course, they would have a crush on your mother, she’s Tiwa Savage”.

