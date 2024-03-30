The Trades Union Congress (TUC) leadership has voiced its support for a change in direction as Ghana approaches the 2024 general elections.

During a discussion with Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change and an independent presidential hopeful, Dr. Yaw Baah, the Secretary General of TUC, endorsed the call for change.

The interaction occurred as Kyerematen presented his Great Transformational Plan (GTP) to the TUC.

Dr. Baah explained that the TUC’s decision to draft its manifesto aims to steer conversations towards change, particularly concerning Ghana’s economic performance.

“We have developed our manifesto to address the challenges confronting our nation,” he stated, emphasising that the manifesto serves as a framework for engaging with political parties and independent presidential candidates ahead of the December 7 polls.

He highlighted concerns such as low growth, high unemployment, and the disillusionment of young people, who often find themselves in low-paying jobs despite their qualifications.

Further indicators of economic struggles, according to Dr. Baah, include the continuous decline of the cedi, escalating living costs, and rising inflation.

He also noted Ghana’s frequent reliance on international financial assistance, particularly from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which has provided aid to the country seventeen times.

Dr. Baah emphasised the necessity of effective leadership to capitalise on Ghana’s natural wealth and drive the country towards sustainable development.

He also expressed the hope that the TUC manifesto would address these challenges and provide solutions to propel Ghana’s progress, aiming to leverage the nation’s abundant resources for its benefit.