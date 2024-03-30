Fuel prices at various outlets nationwide are expected to remain stable during the initial pricing window in April.

This is according to forecasts by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).

The projected price for a litre of petrol stands at GH¢13.41, barring any significant changes in global petroleum prices, with diesel expected to be sold at GH¢13.91 per liter and LPG at GH¢14.20 per kilogram.

However, COPEC anticipates a potential rise in petrol prices in the second pricing window, while diesel and LPG prices are likely to remain unchanged.

COPEC had previously warned that unless measures are taken to stabilize the cedi against the dollar, fuel prices will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

The Chamber attributed the recent slight increases in fuel prices to the depreciation of the local currency and predicted that fuel prices could see another hike at gas stations by the end of the week.

