The Executive Director of the Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), Ben Boakye says it is quite intriguing that people are deliberately shifting burden for the current power outages being experienced in the country.

According to him, the power companies are aware of the generation shortfall, yet everyone in the power sector seems to be evading this reality.

“Nobody wants to communicate that we have a generation shortfall which is accounting for the load being shed.”

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, March 30, Mr Boakye stated that consumers hold contracts with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), not with the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Volta River Authority (VRA) or the Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

He emphasised that it is ECG’s obligation to provide consumers with the power they have paid for, without excuses or shifting blame to other entities.

“There is no excuse telling us that it is GRIDCo to blame or the IPPs, you have to give us power,” he said.

Mr Boakye stressed that GRIDCo being the system operator, has remained notably silent, despite their awareness of the deficit, emphasising that they must communicate this shortfall.

“They should communicate to the public that there is a deficit. They also have the duty to let the country know that we are experiencing a generation shortfall, and therefore we cannot give to ECG what will be optimal for them to serve the country with.

“But for everybody to be quiet and try to massage the obvious truth is incredible,” he stressed.

ALSO READ:

Choose Napo to secure our 2024 election victory – Former Youth…