An 11- year-old girl from Ayomso in the Ahafo Region, Sarah Pokuaa, urgently needs financial support to undergo surgery.

Her parents, Alex Kwame and Akua Serwaa, who are farmers, explained to Adom News that her illness began at the age of four.

According to them, Sarah finds it extremely difficult to speak, is unable to hear well, does not eat properly, cannot sleep, and experiences body pains.

Additionally, her cheeks as growing bigger by the day, a situation they find very worrying.

Due to their financial constraints, they have been unable to afford the recommended surgery as advised by doctors.

The parents, who passionately appeal for help for their daughter to undergo surgery, have stated that they have visited Goaso Government Hospital, Sunyani Hospital, and Komfo Anokye Hospital.

However, due to lack of funds, they have been unable to proceed with the necessary surgery.

Meanwhile, Sarah has been neglected by her classmates because of her condition.

She is therefore appealing to Ghanaians for support.

